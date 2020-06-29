Left Menu
Man City defender Mendy wants to visit India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:20 IST
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram / benmendy23

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy wants to visit India in the near future and is awaiting an invitation from the EPL club's fans in the country. He was speaking to English Premier League broadcaster Star Sports.

"When are the people going to invite me to India because it's a beautiful country," the 25-year-old Mendy said during an interaction. The left-back also enquired about the coronavirus-forced lockdown in India.

"Firstly, I hope the lockdown was okay for everyone in India. I hope they enjoyed the football coming back, the games, the supporters a lot." Mendy joined City from Ligue 1 team Monaco in 2017 July on a five-year contract, but in September, the defender injured his knee during a match against Crystal Palace. Due to subsequent knee surgery, Frenchman Mendy missed action for almost six months before returning as a substitute against Swansea City.

In the 2018/19 season, Mendy played in 10 of the first 12 Premier League games for Manchester City. He was full of praises for his manager Pep Guardiola. "He's so good. You want to give everything for him on the pitch, when he talks in the meetings, on the pitch, he gives, the way he talks he gives you the determination, the power to win the game, to fight for the goal. He loves football," Mendy said.

