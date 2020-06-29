Soccer-Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros
Barcelona have reached an agreement to sell Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo to Italian champions Juventus for a fee of 72 million euros ($80.98 million), the Liga side said on Monday. Juve have also agreed to pay an additional 10 million euros in variables, Barca's statement added. Arthur, 23, joined Barcelona from Gremio in 2018 and has made 72 appearances in all competitions.Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:05 IST
Barcelona have reached an agreement to sell Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo to Italian champions Juventus for a fee of 72 million euros ($80.98 million), the Liga side said on Monday. Juve have also agreed to pay an additional 10 million euros in variables, Barca's statement added.
Arthur, 23, joined Barcelona from Gremio in 2018 and has made 72 appearances in all competitions. ($1 = 0.8891 euros)
ALSO READ
Brazil has more than 850,000 COVID-19 cases, death toll at over 42,000 - Health Ministry
Brazil's Treasury secretary confirms he plans to resign
EXCLUSIVE-Brazilian state awarded contract to firm on slave labor 'dirty list'
Brazil coronavirus count tops 867,000, death toll at 43,000
Ronaldo gave Juventus a lot: Giorgio Chiellini