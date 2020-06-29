Grizzlies' Morant apologizes after anti-police post

Left Menu
Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant apologized on Twitter on Monday for reposting an anti-police image on social media. We NEED good cops to step up and make sure other cops are not abusing their power." Morant has been involved in the Black Lives Matter cause.

Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant apologized on Twitter on Monday for reposting an anti-police image on social media. On Sunday, Morant, who wears No. 12, displayed an image that had the word "F---" and 12 on the back of his jersey. "F--- 12" is an anti-police term, according to the Urban Dictionary.

The 20-year-old wrote "want dat on my jersey fr" to accompany the image. The NBA is working toward allowing players to personalize their jerseys with statements that promote social justice issues or charitable causes when the season restarts next month. The post since has been deleted from his social media accounts.

"I want to first apologize for reposting something that didn't clearly and accurately convey what I wanted to share," he wrote. "My post was intended to focus on the bad cops who get away with the murder of unarmed Black men and women, and those who continue to harass peaceful BLACK LIVES MATTER protestors. "I know there are good cops '12' out there. I know some, and a few are family. I am thankful to the cops at Murray State who took care of me and the cops who continue to watch over me with the Grizzlies. We NEED good cops to step up and make sure other cops are not abusing their power."

Morant has been involved in the Black Lives Matter cause. Earlier this month, he asked a judge in Kentucky to remove a century-old statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that is near the campus of Murray State, where he played two seasons. "As a young Black man, I cannot stress enough how disturbing and oppressive it is to know the city still honors a Confederate war general defending white supremacy and hatred," Morant wrote in a letter to Judge Kenneth C. Imes, per the Paducah Sun.

