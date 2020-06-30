Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucs LB Barrett doubts long-term deal, would play on tag

Franchise-tagged outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett doesn't expect to reach agreement on a long-term contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the July 15 deadline, he said Monday. Barrett confirmed Monday that if no deal is reached, he would sign the tag and play on the accompanying $15.8 million salary for 2020. "We're just still trying to work something out," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 01:11 IST
Bucs LB Barrett doubts long-term deal, would play on tag

Franchise-tagged outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett doesn't expect to reach agreement on a long-term contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the July 15 deadline, he said Monday. "Long-term will probably be pretty hard with the situation of the world right now," Barrett said in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think we're working on a deal, but it probably won't be long (term)."

Barrett, 27, was tagged by the Buccaneers after racking up an NFL-best 19.5 sacks and 37 quarterback hits in 2019. Tagged players have until July 15 to sign an extension before being locked into their one-year salary. Barrett confirmed Monday that if no deal is reached, he would sign the tag and play on the accompanying $15.8 million salary for 2020.

"We're just still trying to work something out," he said. "But the franchise tag, it wasn't like 50-50, like if I don't get something done I'm going to sign that for sure. We're still trying to work to get something done and we were just going to wait as long as we could. "I will most definitely be here next year."

Prior to his breakout season, Barrett had 14 sacks and 35 QB hits across 61 games (16 starts) in five seasons with the Denver Broncos. He joined the Bucs last offseason on a one-year, $4 million deal. Contract negotiations across the league have been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and expected decreases in revenue, making future salary cap figures difficult to predict. Once expected to rise significantly, the cap could flatten or decrease in 2021. The NFL and players union reportedly plan to discuss ways to smooth the cap and avoid any extreme dip or spike.

The Buccaneers have $4.2 million in cap room for 2020, according to the NFLPA's most recent report. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. criticized over top anti-trafficking ranking despite failings

By Christine Murray June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The United States has undermined its credibility in the global drive to end human trafficking by giving itself top marks in its annual report on the crime despite dwindling prosecutio...

Health News Roundup: 'No excuse' for countries that fail in contact tracing; U.S. health official says of Americans ignoring and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. No excuse for countries that fail in contact tracing, WHOs Tedros saysTracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,...

Trump posts video of couple brandishing guns towards protesters

President Donald Trump, again accentuating racial tensions in America, on Monday posted a video showing a Missouri couple brandishing guns towards protesters who were calling for police reforms. Without comment, Trump retweeted an ABC News ...

UK imposes lockdown on city of Leicester to curb COVID-19 outbreak

The British government on Monday imposed a lockdown on the city of Leicester, which has a much higher COVID-19 infection rate than anywhere else in the country, in its first major attempt to curb an outbreak with local rather than national ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020