Sunil Chhetri condemns alleged custodial deaths of father-son in Thoothukudi

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri has condemned the alleged custodial deaths of a man and his son who were arrested for violating lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on June 19. Chhetri sought justice for the family, saying that what happened to the father-son duo is 'beyond acceptable'.

P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31) were picked up by police and put in Kovilpatti sub-jail on June 21 as they had kept their mobile phone accessories shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during the curfew timing of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "What happened with Jeyaraj and Fenix is beyond acceptable. Nothing will give them their lives back, but justice should set a precedent and a very strong one at that. #JeyarajandFenix," Chhetri tweeted.

The father and son were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning. The death of the duo had sparked protests across parts of Tamil Nadu with many taking to the streets to demand justice and the incident has even triggered even on social media platforms. (ANI)