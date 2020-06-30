Premier League: 1 tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Premier League on Monday confirmed one positive result for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 10:05 IST
Premier League logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Premier League on Monday confirmed one positive result for coronavirus in the latest round of testing. "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 22 June and Sunday 28 June, 2,250 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one person has tested positive," the league said in a statement.

No specific detail of the individual was provided by Premier League and no club has so far confirmed that the positive test came from one of their players or staff. Premier League returned to action on June 17 after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the resumption of the competition, this was the second mass testing conducted by the Premier League. In the previous testing also, one individual had tested positive for the virus. (ANI)

