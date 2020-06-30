Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia-Zimbabwe ODI series postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

CA interim chief Nick Hockley said given the factors, postponement seemed to be the right. "While we are disappointed to postpone the series, CA and Zimbabwe Cricket agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision," Hockley said.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-06-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 10:11 IST
Australia-Zimbabwe ODI series postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The One-Day series between Australia and Zimbabwe was on Tuesday postponed by mutual agreement between the two boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-match series was to played in August but Australia is currently grappling with a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases. The country has recorded more than 7500 positive tests so far, of which a little over 7,000 have recovered with the death toll at 104 currently. Cricket Australia said the two Boards came to the "mutual conclusion" due to "a combination of factors." "...including the short length of the series, the significant bio-security measures that would need to be implemented prior to August, and concern for the health and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers," read a CA statement. CA interim chief Nick Hockley said given the factors, postponement seemed to be the right.

"While we are disappointed to postpone the series, CA and Zimbabwe Cricket agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision," Hockley said. "We are committed to working with Zimbabwe Cricket on alternative dates to reschedule." Australia requires a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for international arrivals. Zimbabwe have not visited Australia since the 2003-04 and in their last ODI meeting, the team from African nation had beaten Michael Clarke-captained side in a 2014 tri-series played in Harare.

"We were excited about facing Australia but, given the circumstances, deferring the tour was the only possible option," said Givemore Makoni, Zimbabwe Cricket's acting managing director. "We are, however, looking forward to the rescheduling of the series as soon as practically possible." PTI AT PM PM

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Eric Roberts, Jequan Jackson to headline 'No More Goodbyes'

Actor Eric Roberts and newcomer Jequan Jackson will star in upcoming drama movie No More Goodbyes. The film will be directed by James Ganiere from a script by Rebekah Ganiere, according to Deadline.The story is about sixteen-year-old Mark J...

Changes in military recruiting may endure after pandemic

With his Army recruiting office shuttered due to the coronavirus, Staff Sgt. Anthony Holt has had to be creative to meet his enlistment goals. Using social media is one way. Signing up the grocery delivery guy is another. Holt asked the man...

Karnataka HC functioning suspended today for sanitisation

The judicial, non-judicial and administrative functions of the Karnataka High Court has been suspended for Tuesday, for sanitisation of the entire court complex due to unavoidable circumstances.The High Court in a notice informed about the ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California and Texas saw record spikes in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, and Los Angeles reported an alarming one-day surge in Americas second-largest city that put it over 100,000 cases.DEATHS AND INFECTIONSAMERICAS More than 2.6 milli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020