Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Cricket-Undercooked Pakistan bid to burst England's bubble

Coach Misbah-ul-Haq has left no stone unturned in his preparations but Pakistan still look decidedly undercooked for their three-test series against England in August-September. Skipper Azhar Ali and his squad will discover how much cricket has changed in the six months since their last test, with COVID-19 curbs putting a stop to the use of saliva to shine the ball and forcing games to be played without fans.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:56 IST
ANALYSIS-Cricket-Undercooked Pakistan bid to burst England's bubble

Coach Misbah-ul-Haq has left no stone unturned in his preparations but Pakistan still look decidedly undercooked for their three-test series against England in August-September.

Skipper Azhar Ali and his squad will discover how much cricket has changed in the six months since their last test, with COVID-19 curbs putting a stop to the use of saliva to shine the ball and forcing games to be played without fans. The bulk of the squad arrived on Sunday after clearing a battery of tests and the matches will be staged in a bio-secure bubble, which will undoubtedly take some time to get used to.

England, however, should be well-versed in cricket's 'new normal' by the time they face Pakistan, with their home series against West Indies next month to be played in the same kind of bio-secure environment. Pakistan left England with their heads held high after their last two tours, drawing both, most recently under Misbah in 2018.

But England have not lost a home series since 2014 and Pakistan's callow pace attack looks ill-equipped to end that streak. Of their frontline quicks, only Mohammad Abbas has played test matches in England, with the exciting Shaheen Afridi and 17-year-old Naseem Shah having only 12 test caps between them.

Medium pacer Sohail Khan, who toured England in 2016 but has not played a test since the Boxing Day match in Australia that year, has been recalled to add his experience. "In terms of number of games, of course England have tons of experience in their bowling," captain Azhar said before leaving for England on Sunday.

"But we have the skills: (our bowlers) are young and have a lot to offer. They can give trouble to any team in the world." 'FRAGILE' TOP ORDER

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly and Zak Crawley are vying for the top three spots in England's top order and Azhar saw an opportunity. "Looking at their batting, their top order has been fragile for some time since Alastair Cook retired," he said.

Pakistan's bowlers will also be able to call upon the knowledge and experience of coaches Waqar Younis and Mushtaq Ahmed, who won a test series in England in 1996. Former captain Younis Khan has also come on board as batting coach for the series and has emphasized the importance of Pakistan's batsmen posting a first-innings total in excess of 300 runs.

The onus will be on Azhar and Babar Azam to provide the bulk of those runs, with the other batsmen looking to bat in partnership with the mainstays and counter England's varied pace attack, especially the dangerous Jofra Archer. Pakistan have been whitewashed by South Africa and Australia in their last two away series and chief selector Misbah, who enjoys considerable power in Pakistan cricket, will be determined not to suffer the same fate in England.

Pakistan have traditionally preferred to wing it rather than plan it and the England series will be a good indication of whether Misbah's attempts to change that approach have made any inroads.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC indicates to extend time granted to public to give suggestions for EIA 2020

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday indicated that it might extend the time granted to the general public to give their suggestions for the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment EIA 2020. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice P...

Cineworld delays U.S., UK cinema reopenings to end of July

Cineworld on Tuesday delayed the reopening of its cinemas in the United States and Britain until the end of July, citing changes to the release schedules for some of the big summer movies.The UK-based company had previously expected to star...

China "strongly concerned" over India's decision to ban Chinese apps

China on Tuesday expressed concerns over Indias decision to ban 59 apps developed by Chinese firms and stressed that New Delhi has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese. In first reaction a...

Serious coronavirus-linked condition hit 285 US children

At least 285 US children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown, two new studies suggest. The papers, published online M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020