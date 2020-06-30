Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Porto get nervous as arch rivals Benfica implode

Porto finished two points behind Benfica in last year’s title race but were champions in 2018. Overall Benfica have won 37 championships to Porto’s 28.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:07 IST
Soccer-Porto get nervous as arch rivals Benfica implode

Porto might have been handed a pathway to regaining the Portuguese championship from Benfica but coach Sergio Conceicao says watching their arch rivals implode has only served to make his players nervous. The two sides perennially battle for dominance in Portugal but Benfica have suffered a horror drop in form since the return from the COVID-19 lockdown, allowing Porto to go six points clear with five games left.

Benfica lost 2-0 at struggling Maritimo on Monday but the result hardly emboldened Porto for their match later that night at Pacos Ferreira. "We can't think too much about what the others are doing because then we end up not doing our job,” said Conceicao after his side's unconvincing 1-0 victory moved them onto 70 points, six clear of Benfica.

“In fact, there was some anxiety in the game due to the fact that players were aware of other result, which is something they now have easy access to,” he added. “The total focus has to be on our work. We depend only on ourselves and we have to win our games. Crisis at other clubs is not our concern.”

Benfica will look to cut the defecit when they host Boavista on Saturday while Porto host Belenenses the following day. Porto finished two points behind Benfica in last year’s title race but were champions in 2018.

Overall Benfica have won 37 championships to Porto’s 28. The pair have been won every league title since Sporting Lisbon’s 2002 success. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC indicates to extend time granted to public to give suggestions for EIA 2020

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday indicated that it might extend the time granted to the general public to give their suggestions for the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment EIA 2020. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice P...

Cineworld delays U.S., UK cinema reopenings to end of July

Cineworld on Tuesday delayed the reopening of its cinemas in the United States and Britain until the end of July, citing changes to the release schedules for some of the big summer movies.The UK-based company had previously expected to star...

China "strongly concerned" over India's decision to ban Chinese apps

China on Tuesday expressed concerns over Indias decision to ban 59 apps developed by Chinese firms and stressed that New Delhi has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese. In first reaction a...

Serious coronavirus-linked condition hit 285 US children

At least 285 US children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown, two new studies suggest. The papers, published online M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020