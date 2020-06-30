Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool's Joel Matip to miss remaining season due to foot injury

Liverpool's Joel Matip on Tuesday revealed that he would be missing the remaining 2019-20 season due to a foot injury.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:28 IST
Liverpool's Joel Matip to miss remaining season due to foot injury
Liverpool's Joel Matip. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Joel Matip on Tuesday revealed that he would be missing the remaining 2019-20 season due to a foot injury. The centre-back had sustained the injury during the goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park on June 21 as Liverpool restarted their Premier League campaign.

Matip then sat out of the Reds' 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield and now he feels that he is likely to be absent from the newly-crowned champions' remaining seven fixtures. "This season I will be not back on the pitch but for next season, I hope I'm going to be quite early a direct help for the team," the official website of Liverpool quoted Matip as saying.

Last week, Liverpool managed to secure the Premier League title after a span of 30 years. The side achieved the feat as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday.

With this, Liverpool achieved an unassailable 23-point lead at the top. Manager Jurgen Klopp has guided Liverpool to domestic, continental, and global crowns over the course of the last 12 months.

Under Klopp, Liverpool managed to win the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup. Liverpool will next take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday, July 2. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA says Champions League final tournament still on but 'we'll adapt if we have to'

UEFA currently sees no need for a plan B for the Champions League final tournament due to be held in Lisbon, despite several suburbs of the Portuguese capital preparing to go back into lockdown as coronavirus cases surge again. UEFA is in p...

F1 drivers discuss whether to take a knee at season opener

Formula One drivers will discuss taking a knee at the opening race of the delayed season in Austria on Sunday. Some of the drivers have already been speaking, McLaren driver Lando Norris said. If we are going to do it, we should all do i...

UK says it will not bend on health service, standards in U.S. trade talks

Britains government said on Tuesday it would not compromise on the National Health Service NHS, environmental protection, animal welfare and food safety standards in talks with the United States about a post-Brexit trade deal.Critics of the...

Scientists ID drugs that may block coronavirus from jumping to uninfected cells

Researchers have shown that the novel coronavirus hijacks proteins in its target cells, potentially causing them to form long, arm-like extensions to reach nearby cells and advance the infection, a finding that has led to the identification...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020