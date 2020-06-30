Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have to be focused on making sure world cricket is back: Aaron Finch

Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday said that everyone needs to make sure that world cricket is back and running and the recovery of the sport from the coronavirus pandemic needs to take priority.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:10 IST
Have to be focused on making sure world cricket is back: Aaron Finch
Australian skipper Aaron Finch (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday said that everyone needs to make sure that world cricket is back and running and the recovery of the sport from the coronavirus pandemic needs to take priority. He also said that the recent cancellations of Australia's series against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will hopefully even out over the next decade.

"It just comes down to being really flexible and doing whatever's needed for world cricket to be back up and running and for all countries to be thriving and having the best opportunity to be successful. I think if you start looking at it as we need to play against a certain opposition or something like that for your own betterment, that's when a lot of things can fall down," ESPNCricinfo quoted Finch as saying. "Especially in the really short term, we're just having to be focused on making sure that world cricket is back up and running and as many countries as possible are in a great state to be competing. I don't think that the right be all and end all is where you finish in rankings for a World Cup or anything like that. I just think the health of world cricket is important," he added.

Earlier in the day, Australia's ODI series against Zimbabwe was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Finch believes that these cancellations will probably even themselves out in the next decade.

"But I think, say, over the next 10 years, that will all even itself out; it won't be a big issue. We've just got to get back to playing and making sure we, as players, as Australian players and Cricket Australia, the ACA and everyone, is doing whatever we can to make sure cricket is in as healthy a spot as it can be, and I know there's a lot of people working bloody hard on that at the moment," Finch said. "It's obviously unfortunate that Zimbabwe isn't coming and the tour has been postponed. I think everyone did their best to get that up and running. As cricketers, we always wanted to be playing regardless of where it's at or who it's against, so it's just in the best interests of cricket to have everyone out there playing again is so important. Unfortunately, that's been postponed," he added.

Finch was last seen in action during the first ODI against New Zealand in March this year. After the first ODI, the rest of the two matches were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. All international cricket has been suspended since March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the series between England and West Indies will mark the return of international cricket.

The first Test between England and West Indies will be played from July 8. The ICC has also confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, including the ban of saliva to shine the ball and allowing replacement of players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

F1 drivers discuss whether to take a knee at season opener

Formula One drivers will discuss taking a knee at the opening race of the delayed season in Austria on Sunday. Some of the drivers have already been speaking, McLaren driver Lando Norris said. If we are going to do it, we should all do i...

Exide Life Insurance FY20 net profit up 89 pc at Rs 28.3 cr

Exide Life Insurance has registered a 88.7 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 28.3 crore for fiscal year ended March 2020. The private sector insurer had registered a net profit of Rs&#160;15 crore in fiscal year 2018-19.This is the eighth c...

Soccer-UEFA says Champions League final tournament still on but 'we'll adapt if we have to'

UEFA currently sees no need for a plan B for the Champions League final tournament due to be held in Lisbon, despite several suburbs of the Portuguese capital preparing to go back into lockdown as coronavirus cases surge again. UEFA is in p...

F1 drivers discuss whether to take a knee at season opener

Formula One drivers will discuss taking a knee at the opening race of the delayed season in Austria on Sunday. Some of the drivers have already been speaking, McLaren driver Lando Norris said. If we are going to do it, we should all do i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020