Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kyrgios, Becker in war of words over Zverev's partying video

Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker traded insults on social media on Tuesday following the Australian's criticism of Alexander Zverev after a video appeared to show the German dancing in a crowded club despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyrgios on Monday called Zverev, the current men's world number seven, "selfish", prompting a rebuke from commentator and former six-time Grand Slam champion Becker. "Don't like no #rats!

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:52 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios, Becker in war of words over Zverev's partying video
Nick Kyrgios (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker traded insults on social media on Tuesday following the Australian's criticism of Alexander Zverev after a video appeared to show the German dancing in a crowded club despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The video was posted on Instagram by German designer Philipp Plein and later deleted. There was no indication of when the video was taken.

Zverev said last week he would self-isolate after playing in Novak Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Serbia and Croatia, which had to be abandoned after numerous players tested positive for COVID-19. Kyrgios on Monday called Zverev, the current men's world number seven, "selfish", prompting a rebuke from commentator and former six-time Grand Slam champion Becker.

"Don't like no #rats! Anybody telling off fellow sportsmen/women is no friend of mine! Look yourself in the mirror and think you're better than us... @NickKyrgios," Becker said on Twitter. Kyrgios was prompt in his reply: "For goodness sake Boris, I'm not competing or trying to throw anyone under the bus. It's a global pandemic and if someone is as idiotic as Alex to do what he has done, I'll call him out for it. Simple."

Zverev, 23, took part in Djokovic's event, which saw crowds packed into stands in Belgrade while players hugged at the net and played basketball in Croatia. The German player said he and his team had tested negative. "We all live in the pandemic called #Covid_19! It's terrible and it killed too many lives...we should protect our families/loved ones and follow the guidelines but still don't like #rats @NickKyrgios," Becker continued.

Kyrgios had previously criticized the organizers of the Balkan event and hit out at governing bodies for their plans to restart professional tennis during the pandemic. "Rats? For holding someone accountable? Strange way to think of its champion, I'm just looking out for people. When my family and families all over the world have respectfully done the right thing," Kyrgios said, adding with a flourish:

"@TheBorisBecker is a bigger doughnut than I thought ... can hit a volley, obviously not the sharpest tool in the shed though."

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

New MSME registration process to be known as Udyam Registration from 1 July

As already declared by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME, vide the Notification Dated 26th June 2020, the new process of Classification and Registration of enterprises is starting from 1st July 2020. An enterpri...

SECR creates history, connects and runs 3 freight trains in 'Anaconda' formation

Bilaspur division of South East Central Railway SECR has created history by joining and running three loaded freight trains in Anaconda formation through Bilaspur and Chakradharpur divisions, Ministry of Railways said.Taking to Twitter, th...

Vatican prosecutors seize data from St. Peter's Basilica

Vatican prosecutors have ordered the seizure of documents and computers from the administrative offices of St. Peters Basilica in an apparently new investigation into financial irregularities in the Holy See. The Vatican said Tuesday that P...

Engineering exporters wary of non-clearance of cargo from China at Indian ports

Engineering exporters on Tuesday expressed concern over reported non-clearance of imported cargo from China at Indian ports, saying the move will disrupt supply chain and subsequently affect exports. Amid heightened border tensions with Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020