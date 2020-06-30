Left Menu
Development News Edition

Experience of staying in 'bio-secure' bubble hasn't been bad: Oshane Thomas

Ahead of the three-match Test series against England, West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas has said that the experience of staying in a bio-secure bubble has not been bad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:25 IST
Experience of staying in 'bio-secure' bubble hasn't been bad: Oshane Thomas
Windies pacer Oshane Thomas (Photo/ Windies Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy Ahead of the three-match Test series against England, West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas has said that the experience of staying in a bio-secure bubble has not been bad.

All international cricket has been suspended since March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the series between England and West Indies will mark the return of international cricket. The West Indies squad will live, train and play in a 'bio-secure' environment in England during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety. The bio-secure protocols will also restrict movement in and out of the venues.

In an interaction with ANI from Manchester, the Windies pacer said that the experience of being in a bio-secure bubble has not been bad. He also credited the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) for looking after the safety of players. "Well, in terms of how long things will be like this, we really have to wait and see. The experience hasn't been bad. The ECB and CWI have done all in their power to ensure that we are comfortable. A lot of free time is spent in the games room playing dominoes," Thomas told ANI.

When asked about the saliva ban, Thomas replied: "Currently, sweat is the option that we have and honestly, it is not working out too badly. I am not thinking too far into the future on this." The 23-year-old pacer also said that the West Indies lineup was well equipped to deal with the changes introduced by the ICC.

"I don't think falling back into that habit (using saliva) has been an issue within the team and certainly not for myself. We were well prepared by Cricket West Indies (CWI) prior to coming over and the changes have been practiced from day one," Thomas said. Recently, Windies great Andy Roberts said that Oshane Thomas would be his first pick if he was to select seamers for the Test side against England.

Thomas said that receiving a compliment from Roberts is huge and now he has to make sure to keep improving by the minute. "Any positive compliment coming from such a legend of West Indies and world cricket is huge. I just have to stay focused, improve on my fitness, and make sure I live up to that," Thomas said.

"Well, I have been working hard at it (improving fitness). This camp is a perfect opportunity for me to judge myself and to improve. So I must say thanks to CWI for the opportunity. Once I improve my fitness, I will be able to bowl faster for longer spells; that will really assist my game," he added. The England-Windies Test series will be held at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford, which have been chosen as bio-secure venues.

The proposed dates for three Tests are:First Test: July 8-12 at Ageas BowlSecond Test: July 16-20 at Emirates Old TraffordThird Test: July 24-28 at Emirates Old Trafford The ICC has also confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, including the ban of saliva to shine the ball and allowing replacement of players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish lawyers protest against government plan to reform bar associations

Thousands of Turkish lawyers protested outside Istanbuls main courthouse on Tuesday against a government plan to reform bar associations, saying it aims to silence dissent and will lead to politicisation of their profession. Under a draft l...

Hindu, Sikh organisations in UK part of NHS' funding scheme to promote organ donation

As many as 25 organizations, including those from the Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities, were part of the UKs National Health Service NHS Blood and Transplant funding scheme to receive financial support for promoting organ donation among th...

COVID-19: K'taka Agriculture Ministe urges CM Yediyurappa to seal down Hirekerur Taluk

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Tuesday urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to seal down Hirekerur Taluk in the Haveri district. He said that COVID-19 has reached Hirekerur constituency.He ur...

New MSME registration process to be known as Udyam Registration from 1 July

As already declared by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME, vide the Notification Dated 26th June 2020, the new process of Classification and Registration of enterprises is starting from 1st July 2020. An enterpri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020