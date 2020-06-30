Left Menu
Cricket-Root to miss first West Indies test, Stokes to captain England

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:46 IST
England captain Joe Root will miss the first test of their three-match series against West Indies to attend the birth of his child, with Ben Stokes set to take the reins in his absence, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday. The first test is scheduled to begin on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl and Root will leave England's training camp on Wednesday to be with his wife, Carrie, who is expecting their second child later this week.

The ECB said Root 29, would undergo a seven-day self-isolation period at home before joining the England squad ahead of the second Test at Old Trafford on July 13. Jos Buttler will assume vice-captaincy duties.

