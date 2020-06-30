Left Menu
Women's Speed Chess: Harika meets Ushenina, Vaishali takes on Muzychuk

Koneru Humpy, the top Indian player, had bowed out in the first round of the opening leg. Harika said she wanted to give her 100 per cent and work hard as online events could take unexpected turns, especially in knockouts.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's D Harika and R Vaishali will battle it out for honours in the second leg of FIDE chess.com Women Speed Chess Championships beginning on Wednesday. Harika, the India number two, will take on Ukraine's Anna Ushenina, winner of the first leg on Sunday last in the opening round.

Chennai-based WGM Vaishali, who made it to the semifinals of the first leg, meets another Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk in her opening round match. The 19-year old Vaishali had lost to former world champion Ushenina in the semis of the first leg.

The Indian, the Asian Blitz Championship winner in 2017, had picked up five GP points for her fourth-place in the opening leg. Koneru Humpy, the top Indian player, had bowed out in the first round of the opening leg.

Harika said she wanted to give her 100 per cent and work hard as online events could take unexpected turns, especially in knockouts. "I am not having any expectations for myself but all I want to do is work hard for it and give my 100 per cent. Rest I will take whatever comes my way," she told PTI.

"Online events can take any unexpected turn, especially knockouts. It is like everyone's game. Whoever is more experienced with online games is already strong despite normal chess strength," she added. The Grand Prix consists of four legs, with a total of 21 participants. Each of the 21 players participates in three out of four Grand Prix legs. Each GP is a 16-player knockout event.

In each Grand Prix leg, every player scores cumulative grand prix points according to the position in the final standings. The two players, who score the highest number of cumulative grand prix points in all three Grand Prix legs, qualify for the Super Final to be held on July 20.

