Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stokes to captain England in opening Test as Root takes leave to attend birth of child

Having never led a side in first-class cricket, star all-rounder Stokes will be captaining the national team for the first time in his career when England and West Indies lock horns in the opening Test of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from July 8. Root's wife, Carrie, is due to give birth later this week.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:43 IST
Stokes to captain England in opening Test as Root takes leave to attend birth of child
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes was on Tuesday named captain for the opening Test against West Indies in place of Joe Root, who has taken leave to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Having never led a side in first-class cricket, star all-rounder Stokes will be captaining the national team for the first time in his career when England and West Indies lock horns in the opening Test of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from July 8.

Root's wife, Carrie, is due to give birth later this week. "Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been Root's Test vice-captain since his appointment last July, will captain the side for the first time in Southampton," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a release.

Jos Buttler, who serves as vice-captain to Eoin Morgan in the limited-overs side and has also been Root's deputy in the past, will assume vice-captaincy duties in the opener, the ECB added. The country's cricket board also added that Root will have to self-isolate for seven days at home once he leaves hospital with his family. "Root will commence a seven-day self-isolation period at home once he leaves hospital with his family. He will join up with the England squad ahead of the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford on Monday 13 July," the ECB stated.

The mainstay is expected to be available for the second Test, which starts on July 16. Stokes could thus become England's least-experienced captain in their history, never having captained a first-class, List A or T20 game.

Stokes had earlier said that he won't change his playing approach even if he is handed England's captaincy in the absence of regular skipper Root for the series-opener against the West Indies. "I hope that I always try to set the example in terms of attitude and commitment If I am in charge that's not going to change the way that I go about things," Stokes had said.

Stokes had a phenomenal run in the past one year as he helped England to the World Cup final victory and played a key role in his side's stunning Ashes win over Australia at Headingley. The 29-year-old, who has played 63 Tests since 2013, said positivity influences his conduct on the field and that will continue.

The series will mark the resumption of international cricket since the COVID-19 pandemic brought all sporting activities to a standstill in March.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Rockies sign Kemp to replace Desmond

The Colorado Rockies struck a deal with veteran outfielder Matt Kemp, USA Todays Bob Nightengale reported on Tuesday. Nightengale reported on Twitter that the club signed Kemp to a minor-league deal. The 35-year-old Kemp had spent spring tr...

Rajasthan records 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 354 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 413 on Tuesday with eight more fatalities, while 354 fresh cases took the number of infections to 18,014, according to an official report here. Four deaths were reported in Jodhpur, three in Jaip...

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 5.66 lakh; 66 pc cases in June alone; PM says increasing 'negligence' by people a cause of worry

As the month-long Unlock-1 ends on Tuesday, India reported nearly 66 per cent of its COVID-19 cases in June alone, and a concerned Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people not strictly adhering to rules and precautions as they did during th...

Putin urges Russians to vote for changes that could extend his rule

Vladimir Putin made a last-ditch appeal to Russians on Tuesday to vote for constitutional changes that would allow him to run again for president twice, potentially extending his rule until 2036.Putin spoke at the scene of a series of blood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020