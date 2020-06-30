Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIDE Online Chess Olympiad to begin on Jul 22

The Online Olympiad is a national team event in which all federations affiliated to FIDE have the right to participate, it said. Each team will consist of six players, in a mixed format with a minimum quota of three female players and two junior players.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:51 IST
FIDE Online Chess Olympiad to begin on Jul 22

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Tuesday announced that the 2020 Online Olympiad will be held from July 22 to August 30. The Online Olympiad is a national team event in which all federations affiliated to FIDE have the right to participate, it said.

Each team will consist of six players, in a mixed format with a minimum quota of three female players and two junior players. The teams may have up to six reserves, plus a team captain. The time control for the event will be 15 minutes + 5 seconds increment per move.

The event will comprise two main stages: divisions stage and play-offs stage, from the Round of 16 to the final. FIDE further said that since the Online Olympiad is a mixed event, for pairing purposes the ranking will be established in accordance with the final standings of the last "Gaprindashvili Cup", which combined the results in the open and women's sections at the Batumi Chess Olympiad 2018.

registration form will be published on the FIDE website in the coming days. National federations will receive further instructions via email, and registration will open on July 4..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata announces free ration till June 2021, Oppn calls it political gimmick

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised free ration to 80 crore people till Chhath puja on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that free rations will be provided to the people of the state till June 202...

Harmful practices rob women and girls of ‘right to reach their full potential’

Urgent, and accelerated action is needed to end female genital mutilation, child marriage, and other harmful practices and abuses carried out against women and girls, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency UNFPA, said on Tuesday, in i...

Russia bounty reports, if true, should lead to U.S. sanctions, John Bolton says

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true that Moscow offered bounty payments to ...

Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, release Stunt

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William Meteos Hartman and support William Stunt Chen heading into Week 4. Academy jungler Juan Contractz Arturo Garcia will replac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020