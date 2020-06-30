Report: Nuggets close facility after positive tests

The Denver Nuggets closed their training facility after members of the traveling party preparing to go to Florida tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. Three members of the 35-person traveling party have tested positive, sources told Wojnarowski. The group includes players, coaches and staff, but the report did not specify whether any players were involved.

As previously reported, All-Star center Nikola Jokic tested positive in Serbia earlier this month and is asymptomatic. Coach Michael Malone recently disclosed that he tested positive shortly after the regular season was suspended in mid-March. As of Saturday, the practice facility was locked to players and staff. The next few days of testing will determine when it reopens, according to the report.

The Nuggets are among the 22 teams slated to report to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. Training camp is due to run July 9-29 with games to commence on July 30. --Field Level Media