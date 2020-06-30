Left Menu
Angels GM: Ohtani to start camp as two-way player

He appeared in 106 games as a designated hitter and pinch hitter, but his season ended in mid-September as he underwent surgery on his left kneecap. Ohtani, who turns 26 on Sunday, won American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 after going 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts and hitting .285 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 104 games.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:28 IST
Angels GM: Ohtani to start camp as two-way player

A healthy Shohei Ohtani will enter summer training camp as a two-way player, Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday. The right-hander did not pitch during the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. He appeared in 106 games as a designated hitter and pinch hitter, but his season ended in mid-September as he underwent surgery on his left kneecap.

Ohtani, who turns 26 on Sunday, won American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 after going 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts and hitting .285 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 104 games. Ohtani did not take the mound during spring training. He had two hits in 24 plate appearances before everything shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Angels are reporting this week for camp, which will be split between Angel Stadium in Anaheim and Blair Field in Long Beach, Calif. The MLB regular season starts July 23. --Field Level Media

