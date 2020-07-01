Left Menu
MLB moving forward with 'Field of Dreams' game

The league is constructing a temporary ballpark at the site. "To date, there has been no change in the status of the event, and we hope to have the option to play," the league confirmed in a statement Tuesday, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

MLB moving forward with 'Field of Dreams' game

They are still building it, so Major League Baseball plans to come to Iowa this summer. The "Field of Dreams" Game is scheduled for Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa, where scenes from the film of the same name were shot in 1988. The league is constructing a temporary ballpark at the site.

"To date, there has been no change in the status of the event, and we hope to have the option to play," the league confirmed in a statement Tuesday, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. "Construction is continuing and we are following all CDC and state protocols regarding recommended safety practices, including social distancing, washing hands, and temperature checks before arriving to the site. Safeguarding public health is our top priority. We are monitoring ongoing events and plan to remain as flexible as these circumstances demand."

The participating teams could be announced later this week, Morosi said. The game was originally supposed to be between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, but the revised 2020 schedule doesn't include any White Sox-Yankees games. Nominated for three Academy Awards, including best picture, "Field of Dreams" told the story of Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner) interacting with "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and other players who were banned from baseball in the 1919 Black Sox scandal.

