Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NBPA unlikely to use victims' names on jerseys

Sources said there are a few concerns within the union about the plan, particularly respecting the family's right to pick the player they would want honoring the name, and with there being so many victims of police violence, there was genuine concern about adding unnecessary pain to families if their loved ones were omitted." The NBA season is scheduled to resume in the Orlando area on July 30. The league has had discussions with players about the best ways to advance their social justice concerns, including painting "Black Lives Matter" on the courts used for games.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 04:00 IST
Report: NBPA unlikely to use victims' names on jerseys

A plan to permit players to use the names of victims of police violence on the backs of their game jerseys is unlikely to proceed, Yahoo Sports reported on Tuesday. Discussions between the NBA and players union are ongoing, per the report, and no decision has been made about the guidelines for individualizing the name plate on the back of each uniform.

Per the report from Chris Haynes, "... it is an extremely complex topic, and the union wants to exercise sensitivity in trying to push the movement forward. Sources said there are a few concerns within the union about the plan, particularly respecting the family's right to pick the player they would want honoring the name, and with there being so many victims of police violence, there was genuine concern about adding unnecessary pain to families if their loved ones were omitted." The NBA season is scheduled to resume in the Orlando area on July 30.

The league has had discussions with players about the best ways to advance their social justice concerns, including painting "Black Lives Matter" on the courts used for games. Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that he would address players kneeling during the national anthem if the situation arises in Florida.

In early June, more than 75 players participated in a call to discuss returning to basketball during a time of social unrest. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Lloyd's calls for state-backed 'Black Swan' reinsurance

Black Swan reinsurance schemes backed by governments could help businesses get insurance pay-outs after huge shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic, Lloyds of London said. Commercial insurance market Lloyds has said insurers worldwide will...

Japan and Britain aim for trade deal by end-July, Tokyo negotiator says

Japan and Britain aim to clinch a trade deal by the end of July and Tokyo wants to secure at least the same automobile tariffs as it has in its existing European Union trade pact, Tokyos chief negotiator said. Japans Foreign Minister Toshim...

LinkedIn users ditch polite networking for real talk on U.S. race and inequity

This is white supremacy. This is institutionalized racism, Aaisha Joseph, an executive assistant in New York City, posted on Microsoft Corps LinkedIn in early June, calling out the Black leadership vacuum at tech giants. In another post on ...

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing 737 MAX development marred by design, communications flaws -U.S. IG report

Boeing Co failed to submit certification documents to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA detailing changes to a key flight control system faulted in two fatal crashes, a long-awaited government report seen by Reuters has found.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020