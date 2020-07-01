Nuggets sign F Cook

Left Menu
He also played in 29 games (10 starts) for the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, averaging 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 58.2 percent from the field in 21.3 minutes per game. Cook originally signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Aug. 13, 2019.

The Denver Nuggets signed forward Tyler Cook to a replacement two-way contract on Tuesday. The team announced the deal with Cook, who spent training camp with the Nuggets prior to the start of the 2019-2020 season.

Cook, 22, appeared in 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season totaling 19 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes. He also played in 29 games (10 starts) for the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, averaging 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 58.2 percent from the field in 21.3 minutes per game.

Cook originally signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Aug. 13, 2019. He went undrafted in 2019 out of the University of Iowa, where he spent three seasons, averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 93 total games. Earlier Tuesday, the Nuggets converted the contract of guard PJ Dozier from a two-way deal to a multiyear NBA pact.

Dozier, 23, has appeared in 21 games for Denver this season, putting up 4.1 points, 1.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per contest. He played in two games for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017-18, then in six games for the Boston Celtics in 2018-19. --Field Level Media

