Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL GC yet to happen, BCCI unlikely to sever ties if 'exit clause' favours VIVO

The BCCI is unlikely to sever ties with IPL title sponsors VIVO if the "exit clause" favours the Chinese mobile phone company, a senior BCCI official said on Wednesday but did not reveal when the event's much-hyped governing council meeting to review this will be held.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:36 IST
IPL GC yet to happen, BCCI unlikely to sever ties if 'exit clause' favours VIVO

The BCCI is unlikely to sever ties with IPL title sponsors VIVO if the "exit clause" favours the Chinese mobile phone company, a senior BCCI official said on Wednesday but did not reveal when the event's much-hyped governing council meeting to review this will be held. After the violent June 15 clash in eastern Ladakh, the central government has banned 59 apps from China including the controversial Tik ToK. Soon after the June 15 incident, the BCCI had stated that there would be a review of the IPL sponsors.

"We still don't know about fate of T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, so how can we just have a meeting? Yes, we need to discuss sponsorship but we never used the word cancel or terminate," a senior BCCI official, who also sits in IPL GC meetings, told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "We said we will review sponsorship. Review means that we need to check all the modalities of the contract. If the 'Exit Clause' favours VIVO more, why should we terminate a Rs 440 crore per year contract. We will only terminate if 'Exit Clause' favours us," he added. It is learnt, some BCCI are officials are of the view that unless VIVO backs out on its own in prevailing circumstances, the board should honour the remainder of the contract, which ends in 2022.

Sudden termination of contract could mean that BCCI may have to cough up substantial compensation. Also, there is no guarantee that BCCI will get a short-time matcher in such an economically hostile environment.

However, the likes of PayTM (with Alibaba as investor) or Dream XI, BYJUs and SWIGGY, who have investment from Chinese video game company Tencent, might not have to worry as they are Indian entities. "Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL's various sponsorship deals," the official IPL twitter handle had stated on Friday, June 19.

However, after nearly two weeks, a meeting has not been scheduled and more importantly, at least two GC members confirmed to PTI that they have not been told anything. "I have called the IPL chairman (Brijesh Patel) and CEO (Rahul Johri) after I saw the tweet. But till date, I haven't been intimated about any meeting. Possibly, they want to have a big meeting once the T20 World Cup is officially postponed," one of the veteran GC members said.

'A Mumbai-only IPL'? ============= These are early days but one of the major stakeholders of the IPL has floated the idea of "one city only tournament" in October, provided the COVID-19 situation is under control in Mumbai. "It's at a very preliminary stage but if IPL happens in India and by October, situation is under control in Mumbai, there are four top-class floodlit grounds available in Mumbai. The logistics for BCCI, broadcasters (Star Sports), maintaining a bio-bubble, everything could be managed smoothly," another BCCI official said.

In Mumbai, there are three grounds where IPL has happened -- the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil (Navi Mumbai). Also there is a Reliance ground in Ghansoli, which is one of the best-maintained in Mumbai where MI have their pre-season camps.

"Obviously, everything depends on COVID situation in Mumbai. But if there are no spectators allowed and a bio-bubble is created, then Mumbai won't be a bad option," the official said..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. New York attorney general announces 19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuitsAn agreement has been reached to settle for nearly 19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. New York attorney general announces 19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuitsAn agreement has been reached to settle for nearly 19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits on beha...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. As Japan re-opens, a hospital grapples with coronavirus aftermathDoctors in white coats and blue scrubs sat around a conference room table in June, looking up at a colourful slide projec...

Andhra Irrigation Minister visits victim's house in Nellore assault case

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar on Wednesday visited the house of woman contractual employee of Andhra Pradesh Tourism department hotel in Nellore, who was assaulted by her colleague after she had asked him to wear a mask. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020