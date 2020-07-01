Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Saliba set for Arsenal return after loan talks with St Etienne collapse

Arsenal will not extend William Saliba's loan deal at St Etienne after the two clubs failed to agree training and financial terms for the French defender, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:40 IST
Soccer-Saliba set for Arsenal return after loan talks with St Etienne collapse
Representative Image

Arsenal will not extend William Saliba's loan deal at St Etienne after the two clubs failed to agree on training and financial terms for the French defender, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Saliba, who signed for Arsenal from St Etienne last year for a reported 27 million pounds ($33.42 million), was loaned back to the French club for the 2019-20 campaign.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ligue 1 season was terminated early and the Coupe de France final was moved to July 24, several weeks after Saliba's loan was due to end on June 30. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had indicated on Tuesday that the teenage defender would stay for the cup final against Paris St Germain but talks between the two clubs broke down before the deadline of midnight.

"Throughout our discussions with St Etienne, our aim has been to protect the welfare of William Saliba as well as the interests of Arsenal, while honoring the terms of the loan," Arsenal said in a statement. In a statement, St Etienne accused Arsenal of imposing "absolutely unacceptable sporting and financial conditions" but Arsenal said they were unhappy with the training plans for Saliba, who has missed three months of the season with a broken foot.

"To our surprise, we were unable to reach an agreement to this plan which was proposed by our medical experts, and we are simply not prepared to risk the welfare of an Arsenal player," the north London club said. "While it was not our primary concern, and ultimately not relevant as our training plan was not accepted, we also expected not to be financially disadvantaged by extending the loan. This was also not acceptable to St Etienne." ($1 = 0.8079 pounds)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for subdued open as virus surge threatens recovery

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open near-flat on Wednesday, as a record single-day spike in coronavirus cases in the country heightened fears of another lockdown and threatened to derail a nascent economic recovery. After notching up...

With Aboriginal art, Australia's first gay Indigenous Speaker promises reform

By Seb Starcevic MELBOURNE, July 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The first gay Indigenous Speaker in an Australian parliament said he wanted to see more minorities in politics and would start by bringing Aboriginal art into the building.Chan...

Malaysia to file WTO legal action against EU over restrictions on palm biofuel

Malaysia, the worlds second largest palm oil producer, will take legal action against the European Unions restrictions on palm oil-based biofuels with the World Trade Organization WTO, calling the policy a discriminatory action. Plantation ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A taste of democracy South Koreas 16-year fight for a green onion breakfast cerealIt is being hailed as a major win for democracy in South Korea. After 16 years in exile, a president this we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020