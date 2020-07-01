Bukayo Saka signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

Bukayo Saka signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal on Wednesday, securing his future with the club. The 18-year-old has been with the club since the age of seven and has come through the ranks at Hale End academy. He has made an impressive impact this season and made 34 first-team appearances since his debut in the Europa League in November 2018.

Bukayo made his Premier League debut at the age of 17 in a 4-1 win against Fulham last season. He scored his first senior goal in a 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in September last year. "Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player. He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances. I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals," head coach Mikel Arteta said.With 11 assists this term, Bukayo is the first teenager to hit double figures in a single season for Arsenal since Cesc Fabregas in 2006/07.

Arsenal will take on Norwich City in the Premier League clash later in the day. (ANI)