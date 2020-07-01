Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bukayo Saka signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

Bukayo Saka signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal on Wednesday, securing his future with the club.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:24 IST
Bukayo Saka signs new long-term contract with Arsenal
Bukayo Saka signing a new deal with Arsenal (Photo/Bukayo Saka Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bukayo Saka signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal on Wednesday, securing his future with the club. The 18-year-old has been with the club since the age of seven and has come through the ranks at Hale End academy. He has made an impressive impact this season and made 34 first-team appearances since his debut in the Europa League in November 2018.

Bukayo made his Premier League debut at the age of 17 in a 4-1 win against Fulham last season. He scored his first senior goal in a 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in September last year. "Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player. He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances. I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals," head coach Mikel Arteta said.With 11 assists this term, Bukayo is the first teenager to hit double figures in a single season for Arsenal since Cesc Fabregas in 2006/07.

Arsenal will take on Norwich City in the Premier League clash later in the day. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

MLB-Play ball! 'Summer Camp' opens as league returns to action

Major League Baseball MLB training camps reopen on Wednesday, marking a critical step toward bringing back Americas pastime amid the COVID-19 outbreak.MLB and its players association agreed to a shortened 60-game 2020 campaign last week, wi...

Hong Kong's last UK governor says Trump has made unified response to China more difficult

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it harder to get a unified international response to Chinas actions in Hong Kong, the last British governor of the territory said on Wednesday. Chris Patten spoke after Hong Kong police fired tear gas an...

Rlys begins process to invite pvt players in passenger train operations; invites RFQs

The Railways on Wednesday formally kickstarted its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network by inviting request for qualifications RFQ for participation on 109 pairs of routes through 151 modern trains, the...

IOC supports launch of GAISF sustainability portal

The Global Association of International Sports Federations GAISF, supported by the International Olympic Committee IOC, has launched sustainability.sport, a web portal created to help further sports sustainability goals. The web portal will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020