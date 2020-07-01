Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manohar steps down from ICC chairman's post, BCCI expected to have bigger say

As per the current constitution, Ganguly's six years as office-bearer in state and BCCI end on July 31 and he is qualified to take over the ICC chairmanship. Manohar, as per ICC rules, could have stayed for another two-year term as a maximum of three terms are allowed for an independent chairman.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:10 IST
Manohar steps down from ICC chairman's post, BCCI expected to have bigger say

Shashank Manohar on Wednesday stepped down as the International Cricket Council's first independent chairman, ending a stint which coincided with the BCCI losing its influence in the world body. Manohar took charge as ICC Chairman in November 2015. His deputy Imran Khwaja, from Hong Kong, will be the interim chairman.

"ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down after two, two-year tenures at its helm. The ICC Board met today and agreed that Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the Chairperson until a successor is elected," ICC stated in a release. The process for the election of the next chairperson is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week. Former ECB chairman Colin Graves and India's Sourav Ganguly are the main contenders even though the former India skipper's candidature depends on the whether Supreme Court would allow him to continue as BCCI President by relaxing the cooling off norms mandated by the Lodha administrative reforms.

Former Cricket West Indies head Dave Cameron, New Zealand's Gregor Barclay, Cricket South Africa's Chris Nenzani have also shown interest at different times. As per the current constitution, Ganguly's six years as office-bearer in state and BCCI end on July 31 and he is qualified to take over the ICC chairmanship.

Manohar, as per ICC rules, could have stayed for another two-year term as a maximum of three terms are allowed for an independent chairman. The 62-year-old lawyer had previously been the BCCI President twice --- first stint was from 2008 to 2011 and second time from October, 2015 to May, 2016, a part of which coincided with the ICC chairmanship. ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney thanked Manohar "for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman." Manohar's exit from the scene couldn't have come at a better time for the BCCI, which is desperate to hold the IPL in the October-November window instead of the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Australia.

While none of the top BCCI bigwigs were ready to comment but Manohar's strained relations with successive Board regimes from his bete noire N Srinivasan's time meant that none of them were unhappy with his departure. Those in the know of things believe that BCCI can have a better working relationship with the new chairman and if it is Ganguly, it will be nothing short of icing on the cake.

The issues with regards to tax rebate for two ICC tournaments (T20 World cup 2021 and ODI World Cup 2023) is one thing that will be foremost on their agenda. The BCCI will also like to have a re-look at the revenue sharing model after the ICC, under Manohar's leadership, scrapped the 'BIG Three' model.

The Big Three Model had Australia, England and India sharing a bulk of the ICC revenue but India, during a 2017 Board meeting, got outvoted on it. Despite India being the biggest market for ICC's advertisement revenue, there is currently no BCCI representation in the global body's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA).

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

MLB-Play ball! 'Summer Camp' opens as league returns to action

Major League Baseball MLB training camps reopen on Wednesday, marking a critical step toward bringing back Americas pastime amid the COVID-19 outbreak.MLB and its players association agreed to a shortened 60-game 2020 campaign last week, wi...

Hong Kong's last UK governor says Trump has made unified response to China more difficult

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it harder to get a unified international response to Chinas actions in Hong Kong, the last British governor of the territory said on Wednesday. Chris Patten spoke after Hong Kong police fired tear gas an...

Rlys begins process to invite pvt players in passenger train operations; invites RFQs

The Railways on Wednesday formally kickstarted its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network by inviting request for qualifications RFQ for participation on 109 pairs of routes through 151 modern trains, the...

IOC supports launch of GAISF sustainability portal

The Global Association of International Sports Federations GAISF, supported by the International Olympic Committee IOC, has launched sustainability.sport, a web portal created to help further sports sustainability goals. The web portal will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020