Trail Blazers sign PG Adams as substitute player

The Portland Trail Blazers signed point guard Jaylen Adams to a contract for the remainder of the season, the team announced Wednesday. He shot 40.1 percent from 3-point range. Adams last played in the NBA in 2018-19 with the Atlanta Hawks, starting one of his 34 games and averaging 3.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 12.6 minutes.

Updated: 02-07-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 00:36 IST
The Portland Trail Blazers signed point guard Jaylen Adams to a contract for the remainder of the season, the team announced Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Adams, who will replace the roster spot of veteran forward Trevor Ariza.

Ariza reportedly opted out of the Florida restart to honor a one-month visitation commitment with his son. Adams, 24, was the MVP runner-up in the NBA G League this season. He averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 34 games (32 starts) with the Wisconsin Herd. He shot 40.1 percent from 3-point range.

Adams last played in the NBA in 2018-19 with the Atlanta Hawks, starting one of his 34 games and averaging 3.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 12.6 minutes. He signed as a free agent with the Milwaukee Bucks last August but was released in October. Undrafted out of St. Bonaventure in 2018, Adams played four seasons for the Bonnies and was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year as a senior.

The Trail Blazers (29-37) are in ninth place in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies. --Field Level Media

