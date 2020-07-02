Left Menu
Reports: NFL to trim preseason to two games

The NFL will trim its postseason slate from four games to two, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday. To date, the NFL hasn't ruled out having fans in attendance at games but selling out any sporting event seems unlikely because of the pandemic. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 02:11 IST
The NFL will trim its postseason slate from four games to two, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday. Weeks 1 and 4 are expected to be dropped by the league, which is expected to announce the move on Thursday.

The NFL Network reported last month that a proposal for a shorter preseason was being considered. The league already canceled the Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys because of the coronavirus pandemic. The game is the first cancellation of an event on the NFL calendar due to the health emergency.

All offseason workouts at team facilities were canceled thus far due to the coronavirus and minicamps have been conducted virtually. The 2020 regular season is scheduled to start Sept. 10 at Kansas City with a full Week 1 slate on Sept. 13. To date, the NFL hasn't ruled out having fans in attendance at games but selling out any sporting event seems unlikely because of the pandemic.

--Field Level Media

