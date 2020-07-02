Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers still hoping Howard will play

"We don't have any intention of replacing Dwight's roster spot when we believe he'll hopefully be able to join us." The Lakers and 21 other NBA teams will head to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando next week ahead of the restart of play July 30.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 06:59 IST
Lakers still hoping Howard will play

Dwight Howard's status for the resumption of the NBA season remains uncertain, but the Los Angeles Lakers don't plan to replace him on the roster. Coach Frank Vogel confirmed the team's position Wednesday while speaking on a conference call with media members.

"We've been in communication with Dwight the whole way," Vogel said. "We don't know what the level of participation is yet. He wants to play. We're hopeful he's able to join us. We're hopeful and optimistic that he'll be able to join us in Orlando. "We don't have any intention of replacing Dwight's roster spot when we believe he'll hopefully be able to join us."

The Lakers and 21 other NBA teams will head to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando next week ahead of the restart of play July 30. According to ESPN, Howard is currently home in Georgia, adhering to the NBA's isolation and testing regulations. Other members of the Lakers are gathering in Los Angeles this week ahead of their relocation to central Florida next week.

Howard reportedly is dealing with several circumstances while weighing his options. ESPN reported that Howard currently has custody of his 6-year-old son, David, after David's mother died of an epileptic seizure in March.

"He has an extenuating circumstance that he's working with the league on in terms of what that is ultimately going to look like," Vogel said. In addition, Howard has been outspoken, along with Lakers teammate Avery Bradley and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, about NBA players' social responsibilities in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

Howard issued a statement to CNN last month that read, "Basketball, or entertainment period, isn't needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure, it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand a majority of our community don't have. And the smallest distraction for them can start a trickle-down effect that may never stop. "Especially with the way the climate is now. I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that's just too beautiful to pass up. What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families?"

The Lakers did make a roster move Wednesday, deactivating Bradley and signing free agent JR Smith. Bradley stated that he won't play the rest of the season in order to remain with his family. Howard, 34, is averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game for the Lakers this season. He had made two starts in 62 appearances.

The eight-time All-Star is on his fifth NBA team in the past five seasons. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

School lunches programme moves Southland and Otago

The Governments free and healthy school lunches programme moves south for the first time creating jobs for around 30 people in Otago and Southland.Eighteen schools with 3000 students are joining the programme 11 have already begun serving ...

Pulitzer winner Siddhartha Mukherjee, Harvard Prof Raj Chetty among Carnegie Corporation's '2020 Great Immigrants'

Two renowned Indian-Americans who have contributed towards the efforts in mitigating the COVID-19 health crisis are among the 38 immigrants honoured by a prestigious American foundation ahead of US Independence Day commemoration this year. ...

Police: 24 dead in attack on drug rehab centre in Mexico

Gunmen burst into an unregistered drug rehabilitation centre in Mexico and opened fire on Wednesday, killing 24 people and wounding seven. Police in the north-central state of Guanajuato said the attack occurred on Wednesday in the city of ...

Australia sets up suburban checkpoints to contain Melbourne virus hotspots

Australian police set up suburban checkpoints in new coronavirus hotspots in Melbourne on Thursday as authorities struggled to contain new outbreaks in the countrys second-largest city, even as travel restrictions eased elsewhere.Images pub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020