Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phil Simmons has our 'full backing': CWI president after board member demands sacking of head coach

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt said the current head coach, Phil Simmons, has 'full backing' of the CWI after a board member called for the 'immediate removal' of Simmons.

ANI | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:09 IST
Phil Simmons has our 'full backing': CWI president after board member demands sacking of head coach
Phil Simmons (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt said the current head coach, Phil Simmons, has 'full backing' of the CWI after a board member called for the 'immediate removal' of Simmons. Simmons had temporarily left the team's bio-secure bubble in Manchester to attend a family funeral after which Conde Riley, a board member of the CWI, described the coach's behaviour as 'inconsiderate and reckless' while demanding the sacking of Simmons, ESPNCricinfo had reported.

"I want to assure West Indies cricket fans that Phil Simmons still has the full backing of CWI, no matter what has been said. When all is said and done, Phil's job is not in any way threatened by that letter," ESPNcricinfo quoted Skerritt as saying. Simmons said there was no question of him not going to the funeral as his family needed support.

"There was no question of me not going to the funeral. It is a very, very hard time for us. My wife, my daughters and my son needed that support. This has not been an easy time for my family. My wife was very close to her father and his passing has hurt us. All the guys [in the West Indies touring party] have been very close to me. It won't disrupt us. It will just make us a little stronger going into the Test series," he said. "Family is a huge thing or me. It's the same thing we're trying to build here and everyone is supporting everyone. If someone wants to try and use that against me, all well and good. If that is to break up the camp and change our focus, that hasn't worked. I had to do what is right for my family, just as I will do what is right for CWI for the rest of the series," Simmons added.

When Simmons had gone out to attend the funeral, CWI had confirmed that the head coach had sought permission from the cricket board. "The entire process of his exit and re-entry to the bio-secure location was approved and managed by the medical teams of the CWI and the ECB and strictly followed protocols set up prior to the tour which addressed such scenarios," the statement had said.

Simmons has subsequently remained in isolation at the team hotel and been tested twice for coronavirus, with both tests returning negative. Skerritt said Simmons is the 'best man' for the job.

"He went through a very vigorous recruitment process nine months ago and was the best man we could have found for the job. He's still the best man. I'm confident the people of the Caribbean have already thrown their support behind Phil and will continue to do so. Phil is the right man at the right time,' he said. West Indies are currently gearing up for the three-match Test series against England, starting July 8. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

SLC keen to host LPL in August despite concerns over border reopening

Sri Lanka Cricket is optimistic of conducting its inaugural T20 league from August 8 to 22 despite the governments decision to postpone the reopening of the countrys international airport till August 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SLC has ...

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expanded: 28 ministers take oath

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to the fall of the 15-month-old Kam...

Omidyar Network India funds 67 projects under Rapid Response Funding Initiative for Covid-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 2 ANIBusinessWire India Omidyar Network India, an investment firm focused on social impact, announced that it has fully utilized the capital pool of Rs 10.75 crore under its Rapid Response Funding Initiative f...

Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct allegation

Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace. The network said it had received a complaint last Thursday from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020