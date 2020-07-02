Left Menu
Was relaxed while bowling to Sachin Tendulkar during Challenger Trophy: Piyush Chawla

Spinner Piyush Chawla on Thursday opened up about dismissing Sachin Tendulkar during a Challenger Trophy match in 2005.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:15 IST
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Spinner Piyush Chawla on Thursday recalled about dismissing Sachin Tendulkar during a Challenger Trophy match in 2005. Chawla, who was just 16-year-old during that time, had clean bowled Tendulkar by bowling a googly and it had made headlines at the point of time.

"When I got to the bowling crease to deliver the ball to Sachin Tendulkar, initially I was like wow! I will bowl to Paaji, there are just two things that can happen when you bowl to such a big player, either you get nervous or you get completely relaxed," Chawla told Aakash Chopra on the former India batsman's official YouTube channel. "I was completely relaxed while bowling to Sachin Paaji as I thought even if I get hammered for runs, it would be Sachin Tendulkar who is hitting me for runs, and if I got him out, it would make headlines and this is what exactly happened. I was enjoying the moment as I had nothing to lose at that point," he added.

Chawla was a part of the World Cup-winning teams in 2007 and 2011. India had won the T20 World Cup in 2007, while in 2011, the side lifted its second 50-over World Cup title.

The leg-spinner has played 3 Tests, 25 ODIs and 7 T20Is for India, managing to take 43 wickets across all formats. Chawla would have been in action for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with the commencing of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

