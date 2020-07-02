Chasing Liverpool, Manchester City requires lot of hardwork: Frank Lampard

After suffering a surprise 2-3 defeat against West Ham in the Premier League, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has admitted that the side needs to do a lot of hard work to catch Liverpool and Manchester City. In the match against West Ham, Willian scored a brace for Chelsea but it was not enough for the side to win the match.

With this loss, Chelsea's six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions came to an end. "It's something that has happened a few times this season. We have had opportunities to close gaps and jump over teams because of other results or whatever situation," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"But we haven't done it and that's a sign of where we are. We know we have a lot of hard work to do to get where we want to be and the reason the rest of us are chasing Liverpool and Man City is because of the consistency that develops over time. That's what we have to work towards," he added. Chelsea is currently fourth in the Premier League standings, just two points clear of Manchester United and Wolves with six matches remaining in the race for Champions League qualification.

Liverpool has already secured the Premier League title as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 last week. Chelsea will now take on Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, July 4. (ANI)