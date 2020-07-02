Third match between England and West Indies named 'The Ruth Strauss Foundation Test'

Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:45 IST
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced that the third Test between England and West Indies will be named "The Ruth Strauss Foundation Test" to support families facing the death of a parent to cancer. The players will wear special Ruth Strauss Foundation branded Test shirts with red caps being presented before play.

Branding around Old Trafford in Manchester will also go red including the stumps and boundary boards for this year's #RedForRuth Day on July 25. Funds raised will go towards Ruth Strauss Foundation's mission of providing pre-bereavement support for families facing the death of a parent from cancer, and drive much-needed research into non-smoking lung cancers.

"Last year I was humbled and honoured by the support of the wider cricket family," said former England skipper Andrew Strauss, who had set up the foundation in the memory of his wife, who passed away in 2018 due to a rare form of lung cancer. "We sincerely hope that the incredible display of generosity and community spirit will continue as we look to turn cricket Red for Ruth for a second year to support the Ruth Strauss Foundation." Last year, Lord's Cricket Ground went red with 28,500 spectators supporting the charity during the second Ashes Test to help raise over 550,000 pounds.

Players from both sides had presented Strauss and his two sons with commemorative red caps before the start of play with the two children also ringing the famous Lord's bell before play. "The day will look very different to last year but we are very grateful to the ECB and Lancashire Cricket Club for their assistance in making this happen during what has been a difficult period for everyone," Strauss said.

During the day, Sky Sports, BBC Test Match Special and the big screens in the ground will show pictures of the fans and clubs who show their best #RedforRuth efforts. There will also be some incredible items available in the online auction, including a limited number of Ben Stokes signed pictures of his famous innings from last summer.

The cricket family will also be encouraged to wear red on the day to show their support for the charity while they watch the match from home. "It's our privilege to name the third test in honour of the Ruth Strauss Foundation and to support Red For Ruth Day for a second year running," Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said. "It's a cause many of us at the ECB feel very passionately about. I hope that once again we can show how cricket can come together to raise funds to help families going through the toughest of times." Test captain Joe Root said, "Andrew is a true legend of our sport and it is almost impossible to imagine what he and his family went through. Cricket plays a massive part in so many lives and together we can help other families facing these same devastating circumstances. "I ask all of our fans across England and Wales to turn red on the day and support this incredible charity." The Ruth Strauss Foundation Test is one of several initiatives being highlighted during the #raisethebat Test series. The series will shine a light on key workers, help to connect communities around the UK and support those in need.

