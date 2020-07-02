Sam Curran not well, undergoes COVID-19 test

Left Menu
England all-rounder Sam Curran on Thursday underwent COVID-19 test after he got ill and is currently self-isolating in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl, ruling him out of the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up match here. He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:43 IST
England all-rounder Sam Curran on Thursday underwent COVID-19 test after he got ill and is currently self-isolating in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl, ruling him out of the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up match here. "England all-rounder Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight. He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl. He will play no further part in the practice match," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for COVID-19 earlier today," the statement said, without mentioning when the result will be available. Curran had scored 15 not out on the first day of England's intra-squad warm-up match.

The warm-up match is a part of England's preparation for the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning here on July 8. The Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

