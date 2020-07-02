Renegades officially add coach mithR

Renegades named Torbjorn "mithR" Nyborg as their coach Thursday following a three-month trial period. The 30-year-old Dane fills a position that had been vacant since Neil "Neil_M" Murphy left in September 2019.

Before joining the Australian squad, mithR coached North (2019-20), ALTERNATE aTTaX (2017-18) and Tricked Esport (2016-17). Renegades return to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition at the upcoming ESL Pro League S12 and ESL One Cologne 2020 LAN qualifier.

The roster includes Christopher "dexter" Nong, Liam "malta" Schembri, Joshua "INS" Potter, Jordan "Hatz" Bajic, and Simon "Sico" Williams.