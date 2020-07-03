Report: Patriots guarantee Newton only $550K

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is guaranteed only $550,000 under terms of his incentive-heavy deal, NFL Network reported Thursday. Newton, released by the Panthers in March, is recovering from foot surgery and would have made $19 million in the final year of his deal in Carolina.

"It's not a lot of things MONEY cannot buy, BUT amongst the top of that list of things, you would find RESPECT as one of those!!" Newton posted on Instagram. "THIS IS NOT ABOUT MONEY FOR ME, it's about RESPECT." The Patriots signed Newton for the veteran's minimum but the contract could be worth $7.5 million if Newton hits all of his incentives, per multiple reports.

Newton's base contract would be worth $1.05 million in 2020 if he's on the roster for Week 1. Among the bonuses are $700,000 in per-game roster bonuses and another $5.75 million in incentives, NFL Network reported.

Newton, who turned 31 in May, began working out with new teammates this week, including veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham remains a contender to start Week 1 as the Patriots transition following two highly successful decades with Tom Brady behind center.

