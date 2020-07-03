Left Menu
Development News Edition

FedEx asks Redskins to change team nickname

The Memphis-based delivery firm wrote in a statement Thursday, as reported by multiple media outlets, "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name." The Redskins' stadium in Landover, Md., is known as FedEx Field under a 27-year, $205 million deal that went into effect in November 1999.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 05:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 05:15 IST
FedEx asks Redskins to change team nickname

FedEx, the namesake of the Washington Redskins' stadium, is asking the team to change its controversial nickname. The Memphis-based delivery firm wrote in a statement Thursday, as reported by multiple media outlets, "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name."

The Redskins' stadium in Landover, Md., is known as FedEx Field under a 27-year, $205 million deal that went into effect in November 1999. FedEx has another major tie to the Redskins, as its founder/chairman/CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner of the football team.

FedEx's announcement came a day after Adweek reported that investment firms and shareholders wrote letters to FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo, asking the companies to end their sponsorship agreements with the Redskins. The letter, signed by 87 firms, threatened to stop financial backing of the three Redskins sponsors. The group behind the letter has combined assets of $620 billion, according to the report.

Nike and Pepsi refused to comment to Adweek on Wednesday. Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has said that the team will not change the nickname as long as he is in charge.

Calls for the club to dump the nickname have been made for decades, but a 2016 Washington Post poll of 504 Native Americans found that 90 percent were not offended by the Redskins nickname. The poll included people in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The franchise began using the Redskins nickname in 1933, when it was based in Boston. Team owner George Preston Marshall moved the club to Washington in 1937.

A statue of Marshall was removed from the Redskins' former Washington venue, RFK Stadium, on June 19 in the wake of protests seeking racial equality following the death of George Floyd. Under Marshall's leadership, the Redskins were the last NFL team to integrate, adding their first Black players in 1962. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law leaves homeland after China passes security law

With China imposing the national security law in Hong Kong, several pro-democracy activists are fleeing their homeland. Nathan Law, a former lawmaker, and pro-democracy activist, on Thursday, announced on his Facebook that he has left Hong ...

Woman dies after giving birth to stillborn in Hapur, family accuses Community Health Centre of negligence

A woman died on Thursday after giving birth to a stillborn at the Community Health Centre in Hapur. The family accused the centre of negligence. It seemed delivery was earlier attempted, the childs head was dangling out of her body. We some...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Casual Dining Group closes 91 sites and axes 1,900 jobs httpson.ft.com38o1QDD - UK government...

U.S. coronavirus cases hit new global record, rising almost 55,000 in single day

The United States reported nearly 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase any country has ever reported, according to a Reuters tally. A surge in coronavirus cases across the United States over the past week has pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020