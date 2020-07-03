Left Menu
Development News Edition

FedEx asks Redskins to change team nickname

The Memphis-based delivery firm wrote in a statement Thursday, as reported by multiple media outlets, "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name." The Redskins' stadium in Landover, Md., is known as FedEx Field under a 27-year, $205 million deal that went into effect in November 1999.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 09:12 IST
FedEx asks Redskins to change team nickname

FedEx, the namesake of the Washington Redskins' stadium, is asking the team to change its controversial nickname. The Memphis-based delivery firm wrote in a statement Thursday, as reported by multiple media outlets, "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name."

The Redskins' stadium in Landover, Md., is known as FedEx Field under a 27-year, $205 million deal that went into effect in November 1999. FedEx has another major tie to the Redskins, as its founder/chairman/CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner of the football team.

Former ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeted Thursday night that Snyder "has no official plans to address the renewed call to change" the team nickname. FedEx's announcement came a day after Adweek reported that investment firms and shareholders wrote letters to FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo, asking the companies to end their sponsorship agreements with the Redskins. The letter, signed by 87 firms, threatened to stop financial backing of the three Redskins sponsors.

The group behind the letter has combined assets of $620 billion, according to the report. Nike and Pepsi refused to comment to Adweek on Wednesday. However, Nike's website had removed all Redskins merchandise as of Thursday, and Washington was the only one of the 32 NFL teams no longer listed in the index. Nike made no public statements about the apparent change, though.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has said that the team will not change the nickname as long as he is in charge. Calls for the club to dump the nickname have been made for decades, but a 2016 Washington Post poll of 504 Native Americans found that 90 percent were not offended by the Redskins nickname. The poll included people in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The franchise began using the Redskins nickname in 1933, when it was based in Boston. Team owner George Preston Marshall moved the club to Washington in 1937. A statue of Marshall was removed from the Redskins' former Washington venue, RFK Stadium, on June 19 in the wake of protests seeking racial equality following the death of George Floyd. Under Marshall's leadership, the Redskins were the last NFL team to integrate, adding their first Black players in 1962.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa needs to look out for coronavirus silver lining: Ramaphosa

The dark cloud of the coronavirus has a silver lining which presents opportunities for South Africa to reset its economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, as he exuded confidence of addressing the devastating effects of the pandemic. In ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 4-month high as U.S., China recoveries gather pace

Asian shares rallied to a four-month high on Friday on robust U.S. payrolls data and a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity but a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States kept a lid on further risk-taking.MSCIs broadest in...

Liverpool thrashed 4-0 by Man City in 1st game as champions

As they stepped onto the pitch, Liverpools players were given a guard of honor from Manchester City. It was the only time they looked like Premier League champions on Thursday. I think they drank a lot of beers in the last week, City man...

We're ready for next season: warns Phil Foden after victory over Liverpool

Congratulating Liverpool for this years Premier League triumph, Manchester Citys Phil Foden issued a warning to the Jurgen Klopp-led side for the next season. Congratulations to Liverpool for this year but we definitely showed were ready fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020