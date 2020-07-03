Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mourinho bemoans Spurs mentality after VAR frustration

“We have to be mentally stronger to cope with what happened during the game,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said. Tottenham striker Harry Kane thought he had immediately canceled out Sander Berge's opener in the first half but Lucas Moura was then penalized by the video assistant referee for handling in the buildup to the goal.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 09:19 IST
Mourinho bemoans Spurs mentality after VAR frustration

Tottenham was denied an equalizer by a disputed VAR decision before losing 3-1 at Sheffield United in a further blow to the team's European qualification hopes. “We have to be mentally stronger to cope with what happened during the game,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane thought he had immediately canceled out Sander Berge's opener in the first half but Lucas Moura was then penalized by the video assistant referee for handling in the buildup to the goal. But the Brazilian only touched the ball after he appeared to be fouled and fell to the ground. “I used to go the fourth official but the man on the pitch is the assistant referee," Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said in reference to the video referee making decisions. "Today the man and the lady with the flags are the assistant of the assistant referee. This is the start of everything. I think the referee should always be the man on the pitch and the people in the office should just support and assist.

“That's not the way it is. The referee who is not very good on the pitch, we cannot expect that he's good in the office. We're going in a direction that's really bad for the beautiful game, the game that everybody fell in love with.” Tottenham then gifted the hosts goals in the second half, with Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie exploiting slack defending to score. “We cannot mentally die after Michael Oliver's decision,” Mourinho said. "I know that it's very difficult to take, the players around the situation know what happened and what didn't, you celebrate and feel the goal.

“I know that kick it our teeth but with 50 minutes to go we have to be stronger. That's my criticism to my team in the second half, in spite of trying. Now I know more the profile of my players. I felt it. I feared that in the second half we wouldn't be strong enough to cope with a team that when they're winning just defends and counterattacks.” Kane did eventually score but it was only a late consolation for Jose Mourinho's side. After reaching last season's Champions League final — losing to LiverpoolTottenham is increasingly unlikely to be in the competition next season. Tottenham slipped to ninth, seven points behind fifth-place Manchester United.

The Blades climbed above Spurs into seventh place with six games remaining. “I have got a back catalog of decisions that have gone against us, we are the unofficial champions of Europe on VAR decisions going against us,” United manager Chris Wilder said. “I can understand their manager's frustrations I would be super frustrated. It's a nonsense rule, it wasn't intentional.

“There is a difference when the ball moves. These rules are in place, I totally understand the frustration of the manager and his players. We have had the rub of the green tonight on that one, we are well overdue, but we will take it.” AP BS BS.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Indigenous leaders angry about coronavirus risk from Brazilian military visit

Leaders of an isolated indigenous Yanomami community in Brazil have complained that a military mission to protect them from the coronavirus brought greater risk of infection to their people through contact with outsiders including journalis...

Malaysia suspends Pakistan pilots after licence fraud revelation

Malaysias aviation regulator has temporarily suspended pilots employed by domestic airlines who hold Pakistani licences, after the government of the South Asian nation revealed that many pilots had dubious qualifications. The Civil Aviation...

S.Korean city returns to tighter social distancing as coronavirus cases spike

South Korea reported 63 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday, most from domestic infections outside Seoul, triggering the return of tighter social distancing curbs in one city as the spectre of a second wave of the disease worried authoriti...

South Africa needs to look out for coronavirus silver lining: Ramaphosa

The dark cloud of the coronavirus has a silver lining which presents opportunities for South Africa to reset its economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, as he exuded confidence of addressing the devastating effects of the pandemic. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020