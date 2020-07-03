Left Menu
2020 Indian Open golf tournament cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Indian Golf Union, the national body for golf in India on Friday cancelled the Indian Open 2020 citing the health and safety concerns in view of the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Golf Union, the national body for golf in India on Friday cancelled the Indian Open 2020 citing the health and safety concerns in view of the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made following consultation with the sanctioning partner, the European Tour. The tournament was earlier postponed from March to later in the year.

"It was a very difficult decision, but the right one under the present circumstances of the ongoing pandemic. With no likelihood of any respite in the foreseeable future, safeguarding the health and well-being of all players, officials and spectators is of paramount importance," Lt Gen D Anbu (Retd), acting president, Indian Golf Union said in a statement. "I would like to thank Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp Ltd. for his continued patronage, and the European Tour and Asian Tour for their support," he added.

The Indian Open was established by the Indian Golf Union in 1964. It is one of the oldest running international sports events in India. Considered one of the flagship events in Asia. The Indian Open has been a European Tour-sanctioned tournament since 2015. (ANI)

