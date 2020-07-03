Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool reiterate need for safe celebrations ahead of Villa clash

"The club’s message for everybody is enjoy watching the team on TV and enjoy celebrating at home." Merseyside Police said fans will have plenty of time to celebrate after the pandemic is under control. "The time to celebrate is after this pandemic has gone." The Liverpool supporters' union appealed to fans to find different ways of celebrating their triumph.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:41 IST
Soccer-Liverpool reiterate need for safe celebrations ahead of Villa clash

Liverpool have again urged their supporters to avoid mass gatherings in the city and to celebrate their Premier League triumph safely at home in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, chief executive Peter Moore said on Friday. Liverpool's 30-year wait for their 19th English top-flight crown ended last week when Manchester City lost at Chelsea and thousands of fans turned up at their Anfield stadium to celebrate.

Local media reported that fans launched fireworks at the Royal Liver Building, with a fire breaking out on the balcony of the landmark owned by Farhad Moshiri, the majority shareholder of the side's local rivals Everton. Liverpool, Merseyside police and the City Council issued a statement condemning the "wholly unacceptable" behaviour, while manager Juergen Klopp requested supporters stay at home and avoid spoiling the work done in containing the outbreak.

"We are delighted to have won this title, but as the manager has said, we will come together to celebrate properly – only when it is safe and secure to do so," Moore said ahead of Sunday's clash against Aston Villa. "The club’s message for everybody is enjoy watching the team on TV and enjoy celebrating at home."

Merseyside Police said fans will have plenty of time to celebrate after the pandemic is under control. "We don’t want to have to go through that public health problem of mass gatherings across the city," Merseyside Police Chief Constable Andy Cooke said. "The time to celebrate is after this pandemic has gone."

The Liverpool supporters' union appealed to fans to find different ways of celebrating their triumph. “It's still a bit surreal watching the game now with no fans, it feels unsettling in some ways but that’s where we are. Let’s use this unique circumstance to celebrate in a different way," Joe Blott, Chair of Spirit of Shankly added.

Britain has one of the world's highest death tolls from COVID-19, with more than 43,500 fatalities.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Govt would rather consider other options in 'toolbox' in fighting COVID-19

With the government trying to strike a delicate balance between the loss of lives and saving jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is not considering returning to a hard lockdown.The President clarified governments stance duri...

Andy Edwards appointed as new Head of Athletic Performance for Springboks

Andy Edwards, the experienced Saracens Strength and Conditioning coach, has been appointed as the new Head of Athletic Performance for the Springboks.SA Rugby SArugby.co.za confirmed on Friday that Edwards will take up his new role with the...

EIB and City of Turin partner to implement projects combating climate change

Wide-ranging cooperation over the next three years between the European Investment Bank EIB and the City of Turin for the implementation of projects combating climate change. That is the aim of the framework agreement signed today between t...

AfDB concludes R2 billion investment in SDG bonds issued by Nedbank SA

The African Development Bank Group has concluded the investment of R2 billion around 116 million in Sustainable Development Goals-linked bonds SDG bonds issued by Nedbank South Africa.This investment, which is listed on the green bonds segm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020