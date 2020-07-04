FlyQuest moves Curry to assistant, promotes DLim

FlyQuest head coach Anand "Curry" Agarwal is stepping down to assistant coach for the rest of the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, general manager Nick "Swaguhsaurus" Phan announced. Assistant David "DLim" Lim, who has been with the team since December, will take over as head coach starting with Saturday's match against Evil Geniuses.

Curry, 25, has been with FlyQuest since May 2019 and was promoted to head coach in November. He helped the team take second at the Spring Split playoffs in April after a fourth-place finish in the regular season. In a social media post, Swaguhsaurus said he is confident of the team's future.

"Truly thankful to have a team that has each other's back," he tweeted. "I'm very confident that David will continue our surge as he officially takes the reins for the remainder of our season, backed by Curry. Let's get these dubs." Entering Week 4 of the Summer Split, FlyQuest are 4-2 and in a five-way tie for second place in the standings. They will face two of the other 4-2 teams this weekend, playing Evil Geniuses on Saturday and Team Liquid on Sunday.

DLim has worked closely with Curry since arriving in the winter. He previously coached Team Liquid, Clutch Gaming, FC Schalke 04 and Excel Esports before making the move to FlyQuest. --Field Level Media