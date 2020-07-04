Left Menu
MAD Lions dump Schalke in LEC Summer Split

First-place MAD Lions defeated last-place FC Schalke 04 in 34 minutes as Week 4 of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split got underway Friday. In the day's other action, Excel Esports defeated Team Vitality in 40 minutes, Fnatic topped SK Gaming in 36 minutes, Rogue edged Origen in 46 minutes and G2 Esports routed Misfits Gaming in 26 minutes.

All of the winners played on blue except for MAD Lions. The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, running from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener. The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket. The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April. On Friday, Marek "Humanoid" Brazda of the Czech Republic led MAD Lions with a 5/1/13 kill/death/assist ratio. Romania's Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu finished at 1/4/3 for Schalke.

The Czech Republic's Patrik "Patrik" Jiru had a 4/1/7 KDA ratio for Excel while Serbia's Aljosa "Milica" Kovandzic wound up at 2/1/3 for Vitality. Poland's Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek recorded a 3/2/10 KDA ratio for Fnatic. Germany's Dirk "ZaZee" Mallner logged a 3/3/6 ratio for SK Gaming.

Sweden's Emil "Larssen" Larsson wound with a 3/1/3 KDA ratio for Rogue, outpacing Origen's Barney "Alphari" Morris (3-2-6) of the United Kingdom. The day's highest kill total was recorded by G2's Rasmus "Caps" Borregaard Winther of Denmark, who ended up at 13/1/7. The Netherlands' Danny "Dan Dan" Le Comte posted a 3/3/0 ratio for Misfits.

Week 4 concludes Saturday with five matches: --Rogue vs. SK Gaming

--Team Vitality vs. Origen --Fnatic vs. FC Schalke 04

--G2 Esports vs. Excel Esports --Misfits Gaming vs. MAD Lions

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings 1. MAD Lions, 7-1

2. Rogue, 6-2 3. G2 Esports, 5-3

T4. Fnatic, 4-4 T4. Misfits Gaming, 4-4

T4. Origen, 4-4 T4. SK Gaming, 4-4

T8. Excel Esports, 3-5 T8. Team Vitality, 3-5

10. FC Schalke 04, 0-8 --Field Level Media

