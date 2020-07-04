Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacers' Oladipo to sit out restart of season

Victor has looked great in workouts, but the timing of the restart and lack of 5-on-5 activity makes it difficult to for him to commit to playing at the high level he expects with regards to further injury." On Wednesday, coach Nate McMillan said he anticipated having Oladipo in the NBA's "bubble," working out with his teammates and a final decision would be made at a later date.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 09:41 IST
Pacers' Oladipo to sit out restart of season

The Indiana Pacers will finish this season without Victor Oladipo after the two-time All-Star decided to sit out because of the risk of re-injuring his right knee. Earlier this week, Oladipo told reporters he was still debating whether to join his teammates in Orlando.

"We totally respect and understand Victor's decision to not play in the restart of the NBA's season," Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said Friday in a statement. "The first priority for our players is, and always will be, their health, whether that be physical or mental health. Victor has looked great in workouts, but the timing of the restart and lack of 5-on-5 activity makes it difficult to for him to commit to playing at the high level he expects with regards to further injury." On Wednesday, coach Nate McMillan said he anticipated having Oladipo in the NBA's "bubble," working out with his teammates and a final decision would be made at a later date. But Oladipo didn't wait that long.

After spending almost a full year rehabbing his right quadriceps tendon, the guard returned to the court Jan. 29. Oladipo played in 13 games before the season was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was averaging 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 39.1%, and appeared to be rounding into form.

His contract expires after next season. "His future health is the No. 1 priority and we look forward to having him back at full strength for the 2020-21 season," Pritchard said. "This is not a unique situation for our team, playing without key players like Victor and Jeremy Lamb. This team has shown great resolve in responding to adversity and we fully expect this will be no different. We remain excited about what they can accomplish in Orlando."

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Recreational cricket to return in England on July 11

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB has announced the resumption of recreational cricket from July 11 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light. The ECBs announcement on Friday night came after Johnson made a U-turn after ...

Lady Gaga flaunts 'Chromatica' themed mask, says 'be yourself, but wear a mask!'

Lady Gaga, who initiated a mask game challenge, was seen flaunting her Chromatica themed mask on Friday. The Rain on Me singer wore the glittery black and pink face mask, that had spikes and dangling silver chain attached to it. The singer ...

Over 80 workers at Trevali Mining's Santander mine test positive for COVID-19

Copper miner Trevali Mining said on Friday that a total of 82 workers have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at its Santander mine in Peru, where operations have been suspended. The compa...

Heavy rain floods southern Japan, leaving over dozen missing

Heavy rain in southern Japan triggered flooding and mudslides on Saturday, leaving more than a dozen missing and others stranded on rooftops waiting to be rescued. More than 75,000 residents in the southern prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020