Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newcastle United sign former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie

Newcastle United on Friday confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a three-year deal.

ANI | Newcastle | Updated: 04-07-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 10:39 IST
Newcastle United sign former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie
Goalkeeper Mark Gillespie. Image Credit: ANI

Newcastle United on Friday confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a three-year deal. The 28-year-old was born in Newcastle and started his career with the Magpies at Academy level before joining Carlisle United in 2008 at the age of 16.

"It is an unbelievable feeling for me to sign for Newcastle. Being a supporter all my life and to be released at 16 was disappointing, but I have gone away, worked hard. Now I am back and I cannot wait to make the most of an opportunity every Geordie would dream of," said Gillespie in an official statement. The 28-year-old goalkeeper featured in 180 matches for the Cumbrians before moving to Walsall in the summer of 2017.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mark aboard. He was here when he was young and has gone on to do very well. He will give us really healthy competition with our goalkeepers and we wish him the very best of luck," said Steve Bruce, head coach. (ANI)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

I'm in shock: Singer Prince Royce tests positive for COVID-19

Singer-songwriter Prince Royce has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged his fans to strictly follow the social distancing guidelines. The 31-year-old singer posted a video message on Instagram, saying he was diagno...

As much of US dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

While public health officials are urging Americans to avoid large crowds and hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a special eve...

Nepal's ruling communist party meet to decide PM Oli's future deferred

Nepals ruling communist partys crucial Standing Committee meeting to decide Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis future has been postponed until Monday, according to an official announcement. Prime Ministers press advisor Surya Thapa said that th...

204 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

As many as 204 new COVID-19 and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 1030 am on Saturday, informed the State Health Department. A total of 19,256 have been reported in the state so far, as per the health department, which inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020