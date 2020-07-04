Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Ministry to remove salary cap of Rs 2 lakhs for Indian coaches, IOA welcomes announcement

The Sports Ministry on Saturday removed the Rs 2 lakh cap on the salary given to Indian coaches for training elite athletes in a bid to encourage them to produce better results.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:15 IST
Sports Ministry to remove salary cap of Rs 2 lakhs for Indian coaches, IOA welcomes announcement

The Sports Ministry on Saturday removed the Rs 2 lakh cap on the salary given to Indian coaches for training elite athletes in a bid to encourage them to produce better results. The move is also aimed at attracting former players to become high performance trainers.

The announcement came after the ministry's decision to extend the contracts of all foreign coaches till September 30 next year. "Several Indian coaches are showing very good results and need to be rewarded for their hard work. The government is also keen to attract the best coaching talent from across the country to train elite athletes and we do not want the cap on compensation to be a deterrent for good coaches to join," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a release.

The ministry release said the increased remuneration and longer contract period "is to attract ex-elite athletes into the high performance sporting ecosystem, and to use their experience and skill to train athletes bound for major international competitions, including the Olympics". The future hiring -- both Indian and foreign -- will be for a four-year cycle in sync with the Olympics to ensure continuity.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) welcomed the move, saying it will encourage domestic coaches to produce better results as they have been put on par with their foreign counterparts. "IOA and National Sports Federations wholeheartedly appreciate the decision of the Sports Ministry to remove salary cap of domestic coaches. The cap was limiting our coaches who have been producing high-performance international medallists," IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said. "This decision is also encouraging for more sportspersons to choose coaching as a profession now. With new steps to improve the coaching education, domestic coaches would be on par with international coaches in the future." The ministry said eminent coaches already working in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) would also be allowed to join on deputation and be eligible for the 4-year contract as well as the higher salary structure.

The remuneration will be decided on the basis of their performance as an athlete as well as his or her success as a coach. "All new coaches and existing coaches who are given the new contract will be imparting training at National Camps and SAI's National Center of Excellence (NCOEs), and will be selected jointly by the Sports Ministry and the National Sports Federations," a ministry release said. Welcoming the move, chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said: "This is a long standing request of the sporting fraternity. I am very happy with the decision because it will give a great boost to the overall sporting ecosystem by attracting many talented coaches and eminent ex-athletes to join the profession." The Sports Ministry will also resume grassroot-level talent scouting with an eye on 2028 Olympics when the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic improves.

The elite Indian coaches/ex athletes, including those from the PSUs and leading sports promotion boards will be part of the Talent Scouting Committee which will be touring various parts of the country to scout raw talent in the age group of 10-15 years..

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPMRC awards Kanpur, Agra metro projects' contracts to Bombardier Transport India

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation UPMRC awarded the contract for Metro projects in Kanpur and Agra to Bombardier Transport India Pvt. Limited on Saturday. According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of the ...

349 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, tally reaches 11,460

Three hundred and forty nine more COVID-19 cases were reported from Bihar, taking the states coronavirus tally to 11,460, said the State Health Department on Saturday. Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state, there are 8,211 ...

Week-long total lockdown in Arunachal's Capital Complex from July 6

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced that a week-long total lockdown will be imposed in the Capital Complex, comprising Itanagar and Nagarlagun, from July 6 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a top official sa...

Ugandan dies after setting fire to himself over motorcycle impounded over COVID-19 violations

A Ugandan man has died after setting fire to himself in a police station when officers allegedly demanded a bribe to release his motorcycle, which he was using as a taxi and which had been impounded over violation of coronavirus restriction...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020