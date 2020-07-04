Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beyond 64 Squares: Raja faction's India team similar to Chauhan faction's list

"Yes...It (team) is approved by chairman of selection committee Grandmaster R B Ramesh and president of AICF P R Venketrama Raja," he told PTI. Earlier on Friday, the Chauhan faction had come up with a similar squad.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-07-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 22:55 IST
Beyond 64 Squares: Raja faction's India team similar to Chauhan faction's list
Nihal Sarin and R Praggnanandhaa (reserve) have been selected for the boys U-20 while R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh (reserve) are in girls' under-20 team. Image Credit: ANI

The two warring factions in Indian chess federation called a temporary truce on Saturday after president PR Venketerama Raja pruned the list of the Indian team for Online Olympiad, which was on similar lines with what secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan submitted a day earlier. The squad released by the Raja faction includes former world champion Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna (reserve) in the men's team. In the women's category, the selected players are Koneru Humpy, D Harika, Bhakti Kulkarni (reserve).

Nihal Sarin and R Praggnanandhaa (reserve) have been selected for the boys U-20 while R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh (reserve) are in girls' under-20 team. The AICF is split into two factions -- one led by the president Raja and the other by secretary Chauhan, who have been at loggerheads over various issues.

According to AICF Secretary Vijay Deshpande, who belongs to the Raja group, the team has been approved by the chairman of the selection committee - GM R B Ramesh and the president (Raja). "Yes...It (team) is approved by the chairman of selection committee Grandmaster R B Ramesh and president of AICF P R Venketrama Raja," he told PTI.

Earlier on Friday, the Chauhan faction had come up with a similar squad. He had said the players had been picked as per the AICF central council's selection criteria. The Raja faction had, however, included some young players in the team, who have now been excluded. They are Aradhya Garg, Mitrabha Guha, Srishti Pandey and Arpita Mukherjee, who were included as under-20 players.

Ramesh said he had recommended a team as part of the selection committee going by the ratings of January to March since no tournaments have happened after that. "Yes, the team I have recommended as part of the selection committee is going by the ratings of January to March 2020 since no tournaments have happened after that," he added.

"The Selection Committee has sent its recommendation and now the AICF will take the final decision," he said. Meanwhile, a veteran player said the decision to drop the young players affect their morale after being contacted earlier about being part of the team.

"The young players who were earlier contacted and then have been left out will be affected and their morale will be down after either of the factions got in touch with them regarding selection for the Olympiad," he said.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chlorine gas leak at plant sickens 70 in southeast Iran

A chlorine gas leak at a petrochemical centre in southeast Iran sickened 70 workers, state-run IRNA news agency reported on Saturday. Most of the workers at the Karun petrochemical centre in the city of Mahshahr in southeast Khuzestan provi...

1,168 new cases in Pune on Sat, COVID-19 count now 27,311

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district reached 27,311 after 1,168 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, an official said. The death toll reached 835 as 31 people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added...

TMC councillor shot at in West Bengal's Barrackpore

A Trinamool Congress TMC councillor was shot at near her residence in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. Champa Das, the councillor of ward number 2 of the North Barrackpore Municipality, was shot in the leg, ...

Nitish Kumar, 14 Bihar CMO staffers test negative for COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 14 staffers of the CMO tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, official sources said. According to the sources, one of the 15 staffers in the Chief Ministers Office who had undergone the test was foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020