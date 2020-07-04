Left Menu
Los Angeles Clippers point guard Landry Shamet tested positive for the coronavirus and is unlikely to travel with the team to Florida, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 23:22 IST
Report: Clippers G Shamet tests positive for coronavirus
The Clippers are scheduled to travel to the Orlando area on Wednesday to prepare for the league's 22-team restart on July 31 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Image Credit: Flickr

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Landry Shamet tested positive for the coronavirus and is unlikely to travel with the team to Florida, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Saturday. In his second NBA season, the 23-year-old Shamet averaged 9.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 47 games (27 starts) before the 2019-20 season was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He ranks fourth on the team in 3-pointers made with 105, shooting 39.2 percent from behind the arc. The Clippers are scheduled to travel to the Orlando area on Wednesday to prepare for the league's 22-team restart on July 31 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Los Angeles is the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and considered one of the top contenders for the championship.

Philadelphia's first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2018 NBA Draft, Shamet was traded to the Clippers in February 2019 in a deal that sent forward Tobias Harris to the 76ers. --Field Level Media

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Latest News

