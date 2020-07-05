Sano among four Twins to test positive for virus

Third baseman Miguel Sano was among four Minnesota Twins players to test positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Saturday. Catcher Willians Astudillo joined minor-leaguers Nick Gordon and Edwar Colina is also testing positive for COVID-19.

Per the Twins, Sano and Astudillo are both said to be asymptomatic and in quarantine in Minnesota. The 27-year-old Sano signed a three-year, $30 million contract extension with a fourth-year club option this past offseason.

Sano rebounded from the beginning last season on the injured list to set career-high totals in homers (34) and RBIs (79) in 105 games. He also had a .247 batting average. Astudillo, 28, batted .268 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 58 games last season with the Twins.

Gordon, a 24-year-old shortstop, batted .298 with four homers and 40 RBIs in 70 games in 2019 with Triple-A Rochester. Colina, a 23-year-old right-hander, posted an 8-2 record with a 2.96 ERA with three minor league teams last season.

