Left Menu
Development News Edition

Washington's Rivera hopes for name change before season

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said Saturday he has been working for more than a month with owner Dan Snyder on renaming the team, and he hopes a change can be made before mid-September.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 07:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 07:42 IST
Washington's Rivera hopes for name change before season

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said Saturday he has been working for more than a month with owner Dan Snyder on renaming the team, and he hopes a change can be made before mid-September. "If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome," Rivera told the Washington Post in a phone interview.

The team announced Friday that it was conducting a "thorough review" of the team's name, and multiple outlets reported a change is very likely, with the possibility of it coming before the Sept. 13 opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rivera told the Post that Snyder, who said in 2013 he would "never" change the name, has been discussing a possible change for more than a month and approached the NFL about it in mid-June.

Rivera said he and Snyder have come up with a few names, including two in particular Rivera likes, but he declined to provide details. The coach, who is the son of an Army officer, did say he and Snyder would like the name to be a tribute to the military, which Rivera alluded to in a statement on Friday. Corporate pressure toward changing the name mounted this week. Major sponsors FedEx -- who owns naming rights to the team's stadium, and whose founder and CEO is a team minority owner -- PepsiCo and Nike each voiced preferences to change the name, along with a number of smaller partners.

Nike's website removed all Redskins merchandise Thursday, and Washington remains the only one of the 32 NFL teams no longer listed in the index. The franchise began using the Redskins nickname in 1933, when it was based in Boston and previously called the Braves. Team owner George Preston Marshall moved the club to Washington in 1937.

A statue of Marshall was removed from the team's former Washington venue, RFK Stadium, on June 19 in the wake of protests seeking racial equality following the death of George Floyd. Under Marshall's leadership, Washington was the last NFL team to integrate, adding its first Black players in 1962. What the new name might be is unclear. But in 2009, the Washington City Paper said Snyder previously bought the franchise rights for an Arena Football League team and registered trademarks for the name Washington Warriors with a logo and helmet design that featured an arrow and a feather.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

For nation's birthday, Trump slams the enemy within

On a day meant for unity and celebration, President Donald Trump vowed to safeguard our values from enemies within leftists, looters, agitators, he said in a Fourth of July speech packed with all the grievances and combativeness of his po...

Felix Hernandez opts out of season

Felix Hernandez, who signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves in the offseason, has opted out of playing in 2020 over coronavirus fears, his agent tweeted late Saturday night. Wilfredo Polidor, in a tweet in English and Spanish, s...

Blast in Pulwama, no casualties reported

Srinagar,&#160; July 5 PTI&#160;A blast took place in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday followed by aerial firing by security forces, officials saidNo casualties have been reportedThe blast took place in Gongoo area of Pulwama...

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the citys Inner Harbour. Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument in the Little Italy neighborhood on Saturday night local time, news outlets reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020